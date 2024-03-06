Old North State Trust LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,559,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,928 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 733,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,753,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,546,000 after purchasing an additional 736,540 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 5,814,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,176,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

