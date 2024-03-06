Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $446.46. The stock had a trading volume of 421,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.48. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

