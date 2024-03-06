Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 6,460,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,381,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

