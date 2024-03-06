Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 10,150,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,924,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

