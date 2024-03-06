Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,920,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. 1,216,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.