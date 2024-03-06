Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 375,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,922,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,272,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 16,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.25. 630,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

