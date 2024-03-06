Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $39.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,382.12. 1,786,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,556. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

