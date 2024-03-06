Old North State Trust LLC Sells 375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
