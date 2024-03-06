Old North State Trust LLC Sells 4,935 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 5,289,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

