Old North State Trust LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 755,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

