Old North State Trust LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 460,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.