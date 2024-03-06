Old North State Trust LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 103,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

