Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Announces Dividend of €0.03

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 2.99 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

