ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ORIX by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

