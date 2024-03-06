ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of IX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
