Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading Up 6.6% Following Strong Earnings

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 43,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 462,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $500.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

