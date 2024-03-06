Owlet (OWLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet Stock Down 5.0 %

OWLT opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Owlet has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Owlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owlet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owlet by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owlet by 65.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 503,192 shares during the period.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

