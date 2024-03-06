Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 250.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 4.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.02. 6,734,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439,907. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

