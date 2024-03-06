Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 67,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $14.47.
Paramount Global Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.