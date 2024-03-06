Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAPGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 67,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $14.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

