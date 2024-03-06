Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 67,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

