Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,372 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 7.1% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 3.26% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $84,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 808.70%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

