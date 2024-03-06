Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $532.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,347. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

