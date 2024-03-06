PAX Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.68 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,096.80 or 0.03181662 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $568.61 million and $27.68 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
