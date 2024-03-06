PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $224.27 million and $64.92 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 224,350,606 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 224,350,606.06. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99906616 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,375,849.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

