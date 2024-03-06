PennantPark Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,372 shares of company stock valued at $117,258 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

