Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Financial Contrast

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $63.34 million 2.18 $16.61 million $2.31 8.35 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion 0.49 $5.16 billion $2.19 6.24

Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 16.61% 9.57% 0.78% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.86% 5.43% 0.30%

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

