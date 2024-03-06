PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
SDHY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.