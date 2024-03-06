PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

SDHY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period.

