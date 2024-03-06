Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

