PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,874. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAXS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 64,997 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

