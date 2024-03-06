PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PCK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

