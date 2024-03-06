PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,021. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

