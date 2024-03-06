PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,021. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

