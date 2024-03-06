PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PCQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 13,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,473. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

