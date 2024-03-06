PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PCQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,473. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

