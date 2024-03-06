PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 273,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,418. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
