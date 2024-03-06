PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 273,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,418. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.