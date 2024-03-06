PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

