Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.