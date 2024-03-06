PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.81.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
