PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

