PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHK remained flat at $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 88,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,012. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

