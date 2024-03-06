PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock remained flat at $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 63,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

