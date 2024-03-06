PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,481. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,241.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.