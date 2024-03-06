PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PFL opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.