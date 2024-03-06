PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 259,496 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.