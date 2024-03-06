PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 51,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,625. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

