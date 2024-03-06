PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 12,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

