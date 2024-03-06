PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

