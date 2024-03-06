PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PNF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 13,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,535. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.