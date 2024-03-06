Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 7,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.34.
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,550,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,024,007.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 82,729 shares of company stock valued at $656,151 over the last three months.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
