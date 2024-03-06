Piper Sandler Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $10.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

