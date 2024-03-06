Piper Sandler Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $25.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.2 %

FLGT opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

