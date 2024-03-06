Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

STIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

