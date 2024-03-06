POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Cut by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. cut its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476,347 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for 0.6% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,529. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

