PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

